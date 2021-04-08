GAMP urges Ghanaians not to relent in the fight against LGBTQ+

Press Releases of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals

The Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals (GAMP) commends all sections of the Ghanaian society for the spirited effort they put up in the latest attempts by some Ghanaian homosexuals and their local and foreign collaborators to undermine our laws and impose the abominable practice of homosexuality on Ghana, a godly society.



It is on this note that GAMP is urging all the progressive forces not to relent on our efforts but strive harder to ensure that such immorality is nipped in the bud.



GAMP is an Islamic group that takes its inspiration from the fact that LGBTQ+ is not only a major sin in the sight of Allah, but also it is a taboo in the Ghanaian culture. Allah has said in the Quran concerning Prophet Lut: “We also (sent) Lut: He said to his people: "Do ye commit lewdness such as no people in creation (ever) committed before you?" "For ye practice your lusts on men in preference to women: ye are indeed a people transgressing beyond bounds. “Quran chapter 7 verse 80-81. The story of Lot as narrated in the Bible has a striking similarity with what is in the Quran.



It is in the light of this that GAMP associates itself with an earlier statement by the Office of the National Chief Imam Sheikh Usman Sharubutu condemning this practice and urging those engaging in this unfortunate practice not to show despair but turn to The All-forgiving Allah.



A special mention also goes to anti- LGBTQ+ civil society group, Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values and its hard-working Executive Secretary, Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning for waging a crusade against the LGBTQ+ Community in Ghana.



The GAMP sees as refreshing, the latest move by the group in its attempt to propose a curriculum that would guide sexual education in basic education in Ghana. On this note, we urge Muslims - individuals and organisations, especially those in business to focus in investing in basic education in the country.



We will officially join forces with Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values and we urge all to do so. In the same vein, we and other faith-based organizations are to intensify education at all levels.



In conclusion, we wish to urge key policy makers such as the Executive and its agencies, the Legislature and above all the Judiciary to be mindful of the will of Ghanaians, majority of whom subscribe to Christianity, Islam and Africa Traditional Religion - all abhor this practice. The Constitution of Ghana has a provision for freedom of association but that freedom has to be within the limits of the existing law. The criminal code of 1960 criminalises sodomy, which forms part of acts /activities of homosexuals. However, it is silent on the extended activities of the LGBTQ+. Therefore, we are of the view that the executive and legislature should immediately come up with an enactment to criminalize all the activities of the LGBTQ and even the plus (+).



This statement was issued by GAMP on March 30, 2021. GAMP is an association of Muslim professionals in Ghana. Formed in 1994 as Ghana Muslim Academy (GMA), it has since been promoting moral excellence in Islamic communities and the Ghanaian societies in general through education.



Alhaji Seth A. Y. Owusu

PRESIDENT