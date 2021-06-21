GAF table tennis players excel at Asawa National Table Tennis Open Championship

Tennis News of Monday, 21 June 2021

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor

Emmanuel Ofori and Eva Adom Amankwah of the Ghana Armed Forces table tennis club excelled at the maiden edition of the Asawa National Table Tennis Open Championship.



The event which took place at the Apenteng hall in Koforidua on Saturday, 19th June, 2021 saw over 100 players participating.



The event was to unearth talents within players as well as help scout for our national teams.



Emmanuel Ofori after some spectacular display of forehand and backhand moves defeated Emmanuel Commey of the Ghana Immigration Service 3-1 in the finals to clinch the ultimate.



Young Eva Adom Amankwah, also took the fourth position in the female youth category.



Speaking to the media after the event, Emmanuel Ofori stated that he is excited about the victory.



"First of all, I want to thank almighty God for the victory. I also want to thank my coach for the training and belief he had in me. I am really happy I have taken the first-ever trophy it wasn't easy but I was able to do it", he said.



He added that his target is to win the Africa trophy for the country.



"I have set a target and aim for myself, with my coach and Ghana Armed Forces, I will be the champion in Africa and for the nation as a whole, it won't be easy but I will achieve it," he added.



Emmanuel Ofori took home $300 dollars plus trophy and other products from sponsors.



Fourth-placed Eva Adom Amankwah also took home 100 Cedis plus products.



