GACL introduces self-service check-in at KIA

Source: GACL

International passengers travelling through Kotoka International Airport (KIA) have the option of accessing the self-service kiosks at Terminal 3 to facilitate swift check-in process. This is part of GACL’s effort to ensure seamless facilitation through KIA.



Currently, British Airways, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and Turkish Airlines are enrolled on the system with Ground Handling Agents, and GACL Customer Services Staff deployed and to offer help to passengers requiring assistance.



Self-service check-in kiosks are Do-It-Yourself (DIY) systems that allow passengers to perform processes that would normally be performed at a check-in counter. These processes include the printing of boarding passes and the verification of passengers Identification.



The service allows customers to check-in at their convenience, receive their boarding pass, choose seats on board, and bag drop-off. While this is largely dependent on the Airline check-in timeline, this system speeds up the Check-In Process and provides passengers with greater flexibility and control over their journeys. The kiosks offer multiple language options, catering to diverse passenger needs.



A key benefit of the self-service check-in kiosk is that it eliminates long queues thus speeding up the departure process. The system is user-friendly, making it easy for passengers to navigate.



Furthermore, this system enables airlines to efficiently manage Staff Resources, especially during peak travel periods.



GACL has over the years made deliberate investments in customer experience initiatives, aimed at creating memorable experiences for passengers. These investments have culminated in the recognition conferred on Kotoka International Airport with the recent Level 1 Accreditation by Airports Council International (ACI).



The activation of the self-service check-in kiosks coupled with the reintroduction of government’s waiver of the pre-arrival visa regime in Ghana from 1st December 2023 to 15th January 2024, will enable swift processing time, and excellent customer experiences at KIA.



GACL will continue to provide world-class facilities and services in line with its mission statement, and will harness efforts and resources to make the passengers journey at KIA a pleasant and memorable one.