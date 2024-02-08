GACL conducts work on ceilings at KIA Terminal 3

Aviation of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has said it remains committed to resolving certain infrastructure repairs within areas at the Terminal 3 section of the Kotoka International Airport which has leakage marks on the ceilings.



In a statement issued by the GACL, the management noted that it had identified the challenge and is working to resolve the situation to ensure smooth and continuous delivery of operations.



“The challenge stems from condensation of air condition pipes which causes the pipes to drip on to the ceiling,” the GACL statement said.



“A contractor has currently been engaged to begin works on the areas affected as evidenced below. Works have been scheduled in a way that will have minimal inconvenience to our cherished passengers,” it added.



Meanwhile, the GACL noted that the general public will be kept informed of the progress of works and its completion.