GAA holds Athletics Olympic Dividend programme for coaches

Sports News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor

The Ghana Athletics Association, (GAA) through the support of the World Athletics project "Athletics Olympic Dividend" (AOD), organised a 3-day intensive certificate programme for Ghanaian coaches in a quest to build and strengthen their capacities.



The Athletics Olympic Dividend, (AOD) is a project funded by the World Athletics and granted to recognized member associations across the globe to promote and develop the sport.



The 3 days GAA Athletics Olympic Dividend program which took place in the Ahafo region, Goaso from Monday, 24th to Wednesday 26th January 2022 saw 24 coaches participate.



The association's objective of developing the sport through the funded project began in December 2020 in the Savannah region and is expected to end in February 2022 in the Oti Region.



It has also outlined other major training programmes and events in line with the rules and regulations of the World Athletics (WA).



Participants who benefited from the program in an interview expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the World Athletics and the Ghana Athletic Association for organising such a life-changing course.



They disclosed that the Athletics Olympic Dividend, (AOD) project has impacted the lives of coaches and athletes positively.