GAA certifies Accra Inter-City Marathon

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: GNA

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has certified the first-ever Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon, fixed for Saturday, July 30, 2022.



The 21-kilometre race, which would commence at Spintex Road (in front of Papaye) to Mantse Agbona, is part of the activities endorsed by the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) for the celebration of the 2022 Homowo Festival.



Mr Sam Ayeh Organising Secretary of the GAA at the launch of the event on Wednesday, July 6, at the Oceanic Resort, Korle Gonno, said they had inspected and measured the routes designed for the race and were satisfied with them.



He added that they were satisfied with the credibility of the organisers, hence the decision to certify the race, adding that athletes would be given their prizes after the event.



Mr Ayeh urged the organisers to ensure that all the necessary arrangements were put in place for a successful event.



Mr Henri Senyo Penni General Manager of Medivents Consult expressed appreciation to the GAA for certifying the event.



He said they were keen on ensuring that, the first-ever Accra Inter-City Marathon becomes one of the biggest in Accra and Ghana as a whole.



Over 1000 athletes are expected to participate in the race, which is the first of its kind in the country.