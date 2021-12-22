Funeral arrangements for late Black Stars player Paa Joe Kumah announced

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

The funeral arrangements for the late Ghana Black Stars, Tema Hearts Babies, Accra Great Olympics and Liberty Professionals player Paa Joe Kumah has been announced by the family.



The burial Service will come off at 9 am on December 29, 2021, at Tema Full Gospel Church, Community 1 near Obonu FM.



Moreover, the Internment will happen immediately after the burial service at Tema Community Nine (9) Cemetery. There will be no sitting after the burial.



Speaking with Paa Joe’s mother, Rose Allotey on SVTV Africa, she disclosed the events leading up to his death.



“He complained that he was not feeling well a day before his demise. He was in the bathroom and all we heard was a shout and he wished out of the bathroom. Then he said we should take him to the hospital. We were transferred to Tema General hospital but he died on admission,” she revealed.



Madam Rose added that Paa Joe was not bedridden nor did he suffer from any disease.



Paa Joe’s sad demise occurred on Sunday, 12 December at the Tema General Hospital.



He died at the age of 42.



