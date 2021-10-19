Full list of all 14 Asante Kotoko new signings

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021
Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have signed fourteen new players in the ongoing Ghanaian transfer window following the acquisition of Cameroonian strikers George Mfegue Omgba and Mbella Etouga Franc Thierry.
The Porcupine Warriors endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign losing both the league and the MTN FA Cup titles to sworn rival, Hearts of Oak.
Ahead of the new season, the two-time African Champions have augmented their squad with fourteen new players in the bid to make a meaningful impact.
Below are the new Asante Kotoko players:
George Mfegue Omgba
Etouga Mbella
Stephen Amankona
Samuel Boateng
Samuel Appiah
Richard Boadu
Isaac Oppong
Richmond Nii Lamptey
Clinton Opoku
Maxwell Agyemang
Augustine Agyapong
Dickson Afoakwa
Joseph Amoako
Sheriff Mohammed