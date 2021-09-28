Full list of Milovan Rajevac's 33 games for the Black Stars

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021
Renowned Ghanaian sports historian, Bright Yeboah Taylor, has set the records straight on the number of games Milovan Rajevac played in his first stint with the Black Stars.
It was widely reported after the re-appointment of Milovan Rajevac to stir the affairs of the Black Stars that the Serbian supervised 28 games from 2008-2010 as Black Stars coach.
But according to the Kumasi-based Pure FM journalist, the historical records available to him indicate that Milovan supervised 33 games as a Ghana coach.
Bright Yeboah Taylor made this known when GhanaWeb reached out to him for the historical records of the newly appointed Black Stars coach.
“Coach Milo played thirty-three games, won fourteen, lost twelve and seven of the games. His team scored forty goals and conceded thirty-two goals in the process. Nineteen of the games were competitive games,” he said.
Read the detailed report from the sports historian in the post below:
Full list of the games:
1. Friendly match
20th August 2008
Tanzania 1-1 Ghana
Henry Joseph/ Richard Olele Kingston
2. World Cup & AFCON Qualifiers
5th September 2008
Libya 1-0 Ghana
Ahmed Saad
3. World Cup & AFCON Qualifiers
11th October 2008
Ghana 3-0 Lesotho
Sulley Muntari, Junior Agogo & Mathew Amoah
4. Friendly Match
15th October 2008
South Africa 2-1 Ghana
Benni McCarthy & Bernard Parker // Yaw Antwi
5. Friendly match
19th November 2008
Ghana 0-0 Tunisia
6. Friendly match
11th February 2009
Egypt 2-2 Ghana
Mohammed Shawky, Emad Meteb // Stephen Appiah & Prince Tagoe
7. World Cup & AFCON Qualifier
29th March 2009
Ghana 1-0 Benin
Prince Tagoe
8. Friendly Match
31st May 2009
Ghana 2-1 Uganda
Ernest Papa Arko & Yusif Chibsah // Godfred Serunkuuma
9. World Cup & AFCON Qualifier
7th June 2009
Mali 0-2 Ghana
Kwadwo Asamoah & Mathew Amoah
10. World Cup & AFCON Qualifier
20th June 2009
Sudan 0-2 Ghana
Mathew Amoah (brace)
11. Friendly Match
12th August 2009
Ghana 4-1 Zambia
Sulley Muntari, Hichani Himoonde (Own Goal), Junior Agogo & Haminu Dramani // Stoppila Sunzu
12. World Cup and AFCON Qualifier
6th September 2009
Ghana 2-0 Sudan
Sulley Muntari & Michael Essien
13. Friendly match
9th September 2009
Japan 4-3 Ghana
Kengo Nakamura, Keiji Tamada, Shingi Okazaki, Junichi Inamoto // Asamoah Gyan (brace)
14. Friendly Match
30th September 2009
Argentina 2-0 Ghana
Martin Palermo (brace)
15. World Cup & AFCON Qualifier
11th October 2009
Benin 1-0 Ghana
Mohammed Aoudou
16. World Cup & AFCON Qualifier
15th November 2009
Ghana 2-2 Mali
Mathew Amoah, Anthony Annan // Lassana Fane, Tenema Ndiaye
17. Friendly Match
18th November 2009
Angola 0-0 Ghana
18. Friendly Match
5th January 2010
Ghana 0-0 Malawi
19. AFCON 2010 Tournament
15th January 2010
Ivory Coast 3-1 Ghana
Gervinho, Siaka Tiene, Didier Drogba // Asamoah Gyan
20. AFCON 2010 Tournament
19th January 2010
Ghana 1-0 Burkina Faso
Andre Dede Ayew
21. AFCON 2010 Tournament
Quarter-Final
24th January 2010
Angola 0-1 Ghana
Asamoah Guan
22. AFCON 2010 Tournament
Semi-final
28th January 2010
Nigeria 0-1 Ghana
Asamoah Gyan
23. AFCON 2010 Tournament
Grand-final
31st January 2010
Ghana 0-1 Egypt
Mohammed Nagy Ismail Gedo Afash
24. Friendly match
3rd March 2010
Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Ghana
Vedad Ibisevic, Miralem Pjanic // Sulley Muntari
25. Friendly Match
1st June 2010
Netherlands 4-1 Ghana
Dirt Kuyt, Rafeal Van der Vaart, Wesley Sneijder, Robin Van Persie // Asamoah Gyan
26. Friendly match
5th June 2010
Latvia 0-1 Ghana
Quincy Owusu Abayie
27. 2010 World Cup
13th June 2010
Serbia 0-1 Ghana
Asamoah Gyan
28. 2010 World Cup
19th June 2010
Ghana 1-1 Australia
Asamoah Gyan // Brett Holman
29. 2010 World Cup Final
23rd June 2010
Ghana 0-1 Germany
Mesut Ozil
30. 2010 World Cup
Round of 16
26th June 2010
Extra-time
Ghana 2-1 USA
Kelvin Prince Boateng, Asamoah Gyan // Landon Donovan
31. 2010 World Cup
Quarter-final
2nd July 2010
After Extra-time
Ghana 1-1 Uruguay
Sulley Muntari // Diego Forlan
Ghana lost 2-4 on penalties
32. Friendly Match
11th August 201o
South Africa 1-0 Ghana
Katlego Mphela
33. 2012 AFCON Qualifier
5th September 2010
Swaziland 0-3 Ghana
Andre Dede Ayew, Prince Tagoe & Hans Adu-Sarpei.