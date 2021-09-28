Full list of Milovan Rajevac's 33 games for the Black Stars

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Bright Yeboah Taylor says Milovan Rajevac supervised 33 games in his first stint with the Black Stars



• The Sports historian has added the World Cup quarter-finals penalty shootout defeat to Uruguay as part of the games Milovan lost



• Milovan Rajevac guided Ghana to the World Cup quarter finals



Renowned Ghanaian sports historian, Bright Yeboah Taylor, has set the records straight on the number of games Milovan Rajevac played in his first stint with the Black Stars.



It was widely reported after the re-appointment of Milovan Rajevac to stir the affairs of the Black Stars that the Serbian supervised 28 games from 2008-2010 as Black Stars coach.



But according to the Kumasi-based Pure FM journalist, the historical records available to him indicate that Milovan supervised 33 games as a Ghana coach.



Bright Yeboah Taylor made this known when GhanaWeb reached out to him for the historical records of the newly appointed Black Stars coach.



“Coach Milo played thirty-three games, won fourteen, lost twelve and seven of the games. His team scored forty goals and conceded thirty-two goals in the process. Nineteen of the games were competitive games,” he said.



Read the detailed report from the sports historian in the post below:



Full list of the games:



1. Friendly match

20th August 2008

Tanzania 1-1 Ghana

Henry Joseph/ Richard Olele Kingston



2. World Cup & AFCON Qualifiers

5th September 2008

Libya 1-0 Ghana

Ahmed Saad



3. World Cup & AFCON Qualifiers

11th October 2008

Ghana 3-0 Lesotho

Sulley Muntari, Junior Agogo & Mathew Amoah



4. Friendly Match

15th October 2008

South Africa 2-1 Ghana

Benni McCarthy & Bernard Parker // Yaw Antwi



5. Friendly match

19th November 2008

Ghana 0-0 Tunisia



6. Friendly match

11th February 2009

Egypt 2-2 Ghana

Mohammed Shawky, Emad Meteb // Stephen Appiah & Prince Tagoe



7. World Cup & AFCON Qualifier

29th March 2009

Ghana 1-0 Benin

Prince Tagoe



8. Friendly Match

31st May 2009

Ghana 2-1 Uganda

Ernest Papa Arko & Yusif Chibsah // Godfred Serunkuuma



9. World Cup & AFCON Qualifier

7th June 2009

Mali 0-2 Ghana

Kwadwo Asamoah & Mathew Amoah



10. World Cup & AFCON Qualifier

20th June 2009

Sudan 0-2 Ghana

Mathew Amoah (brace)



11. Friendly Match

12th August 2009

Ghana 4-1 Zambia

Sulley Muntari, Hichani Himoonde (Own Goal), Junior Agogo & Haminu Dramani // Stoppila Sunzu



12. World Cup and AFCON Qualifier

6th September 2009

Ghana 2-0 Sudan

Sulley Muntari & Michael Essien



13. Friendly match

9th September 2009

Japan 4-3 Ghana

Kengo Nakamura, Keiji Tamada, Shingi Okazaki, Junichi Inamoto // Asamoah Gyan (brace)



14. Friendly Match

30th September 2009

Argentina 2-0 Ghana

Martin Palermo (brace)



15. World Cup & AFCON Qualifier

11th October 2009

Benin 1-0 Ghana

Mohammed Aoudou



16. World Cup & AFCON Qualifier

15th November 2009

Ghana 2-2 Mali

Mathew Amoah, Anthony Annan // Lassana Fane, Tenema Ndiaye



17. Friendly Match

18th November 2009

Angola 0-0 Ghana



18. Friendly Match

5th January 2010

Ghana 0-0 Malawi



19. AFCON 2010 Tournament

15th January 2010

Ivory Coast 3-1 Ghana

Gervinho, Siaka Tiene, Didier Drogba // Asamoah Gyan



20. AFCON 2010 Tournament

19th January 2010

Ghana 1-0 Burkina Faso

Andre Dede Ayew



21. AFCON 2010 Tournament

Quarter-Final

24th January 2010

Angola 0-1 Ghana

Asamoah Guan



22. AFCON 2010 Tournament

Semi-final

28th January 2010

Nigeria 0-1 Ghana

Asamoah Gyan



23. AFCON 2010 Tournament

Grand-final

31st January 2010

Ghana 0-1 Egypt

Mohammed Nagy Ismail Gedo Afash



24. Friendly match

3rd March 2010

Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Ghana

Vedad Ibisevic, Miralem Pjanic // Sulley Muntari



25. Friendly Match

1st June 2010

Netherlands 4-1 Ghana

Dirt Kuyt, Rafeal Van der Vaart, Wesley Sneijder, Robin Van Persie // Asamoah Gyan



26. Friendly match

5th June 2010

Latvia 0-1 Ghana

Quincy Owusu Abayie



27. 2010 World Cup

13th June 2010

Serbia 0-1 Ghana

Asamoah Gyan



28. 2010 World Cup

19th June 2010

Ghana 1-1 Australia

Asamoah Gyan // Brett Holman



29. 2010 World Cup Final

23rd June 2010

Ghana 0-1 Germany

Mesut Ozil



30. 2010 World Cup

Round of 16

26th June 2010

Extra-time

Ghana 2-1 USA

Kelvin Prince Boateng, Asamoah Gyan // Landon Donovan



31. 2010 World Cup

Quarter-final

2nd July 2010

After Extra-time

Ghana 1-1 Uruguay

Sulley Muntari // Diego Forlan



Ghana lost 2-4 on penalties



32. Friendly Match

11th August 201o

South Africa 1-0 Ghana

Katlego Mphela



33. 2012 AFCON Qualifier

5th September 2010

Swaziland 0-3 Ghana

Andre Dede Ayew, Prince Tagoe & Hans Adu-Sarpei.



