Full list of Ghana legends who played for Africa Giants against Dortmund Legends

Sports News of Sunday, 12 June 2022

Dortmund legend and Africa Legend settled for a two-all draw in an exciting ceremonial match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, June 11, 2022.



The game was part of Borussia Dortmund’s 2022 Ghana tour with their legends.



The match saw many Black Stars greats back on the field after a long while as the crowd went wild upon seeing them back on the pitch.



Here is a list of former Black Stars players who participated in the game



Sammy Adjei

Stephen Appiah

Derek Boateng

Sammy Kuffour (C)

Fatawu Dauda

Laryea Kingston

Gordin Attram

Odartey Lamptey

John Paintsil

Kwadwo Asamoah

Augustine Arhinful

Sam Johnson

Isaac Vorsah

Kwame Ayew

Yaw Preko

Peter Ofori

Jerry Akaminko

Prince Tagoe

Charles Taylor

Awudu Issaka

Abedi Pele- Head coach

Anthony Baffoe - Assistant Coach



On the side of Africa Giants, Samuel Adjei, John Paintsil, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Sam Johnson, Isaac Vorsah, Derek Boateng, Kwadwo Asamoah, Laryea Kingston, Augustine Arhinful, and Emmanuel Adebayor were the starting eleven for head coach, Abedi Pele.



Whereas Ibrahim Tanko(C), David Odonkor, Roman Weindenfeller, Mohammed Zidan, Kevin Grosskreutz, were named among the Dortmund legends line up. Later in the game, Johan Koller and Mallam Yaya were introduced to play a part.



BVB legends made the first impression when Ibrahim Tanko hit the post after a beautiful 1-2 play.



A few minutes later, the Africa Legends also came close to getting the opener after Augustine Arhinful connected Laryea Kingston’s sweet cross but Roman Weidenfeller was up to the task.



Arhinful eventually got the opener in the 14th minute after he finished a brilliant pass from Stephen Appiah to give African Giants the opener.



The lead did not last long as BVB legends level things up from the spot on the 17th minute through Mo Zidane.



Kevin Grosskreutz was brought down in the area to win the penalty; Zidane stepped up and converted although Sammy Adjei got his hand on it.



The opening minutes ended in a one-all stalemate.



In the second half, Kevin Grosskreutz put BVB legends ahead with a beautiful curler from outside the box.



BVB dominated the majority of the second half with some slick passing movements and creating some good opportunities.



In what seemed like a victory for the BVB legends, substitute, Prince Tagoe pulled Africa Giants level with a cool finish from in the dying embers of the game.



The late equaliser saw the match ended in a two-all draw as both players exchanged pleasantries after what was a good exercise and a pretty entertaining game.