BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 24 March 2021
Source: bbc.com
2021-03-24
Full list of Central Bank of Nigeria International Money Transfer Operators - Flutterwave, Paypal, Moneygram, Interswitch, eTRANZACT odas
In total, CBN release list of 47 international money transfer operators
Central Bank of Nigeria [CBN] release di list of 47 International Money Transfer Operators wey dem approve to receive foreign exchange remittances from Nigerians wey dey abroad.
CBN recently ban unauthorized international money transfer operators from such transactions, warn dem say dem go apply severe sanctions alias punishment against them, if dem remain stubborn.
Di highest banking authority in Nigeria also come up wit one new policy to force IMTOs and Money Deposit Banks to pay recipients of remittances for foreign currencies, rather than di Naira.
Before now, tori be say IMTOs and banks bin dey short change remittances beneficiaries, as dem dey give dem less Naira equivalent of dia foreign exchange sent to them from abroad
Na sake of dis di Central Bank of Nigeria release di approved list of companies wey fit deal in foreign exchange home and abroad.
17 of di IMTOs dey base for di United Kingdom; 14 dey Lagos; eight for di United States of America; three for Abuja; two for Senegal and one each for Ibadan, Morocco and Belgium.
Full List of CBN licensed International Money Transfer Operators and dia address
AFTAB CURRENCY EXCHANGE LIMITED - Pall Mall Court, 61-67 King Street, Manchester, M2 4PD, United Kingdom
AZIMO LIMITED - 173 Upper Street London, NI IRG United Kingdom
BELYFTED LIMITED - 44 Whalebone Lane South Dagenham, Essex RMB 1BB, United Kingdom
CAPEREMIT UK LIMITED - 47 Stanley Road Stevenage Hertfordshire SG2 OEE United Kingdom
CASHPOT LIMITED - 157, Deptford High Street SE8 3NU, London United Kingdom
CENTREXCARD LIMITED - Unit 46, Dartford Business Park (Basepoint) Victoria Road, Dartford DA1 5FS, Kent, UK
CHIME INC. - 239 East 5th Street Suite 4B New York, NY 10003 United States
COLONY CAPITAL LIMITED - Plot 5 Chief Yesefu Abiodun Way Oniru, Victoria Island Lagos
CP EXPRESS LIMITED - 346 Barking Road London, E13 8HL
DT&T CORPORATION LIMITED - 3 Harbour Exchange Square London E14 9GE
eTRANZACT LIMITED - 4th & 5th Floors, Fortune Tower 27/29 Adeyemo Alakija Street Victoria Island Lagos
FIEM GROUP LLC DBA PING EXPRESS - 1327, Empire Central Drive St. 110-6 Dallas Texas
FIRST APPLE INC. - 6492 Landover Road Suite A1 Landover MD20785 Cheverly, USA
FLUTTERWAVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LIMITED - 8 Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1 Lagos
FORTIFIED FRONTS LIMITED in Partnership with e-2-e PAY LIMITED - #15 Glover Road Ikoyi, Lagos
FUNDS & ELECTRONIC TRANSFER SOLUTION - No. 15, Cameron Road, Ikoyi, Lagos
FUNTECH GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED - Clarendon House 125 Shenley Road Borehamwood Heartshire WD6 1AG United Kingdom
GLOBAL CURRENCY TRAVEL & TOURS LIMITED - 1280 Ashton Old Road Manchester, M11 1JJ United Kingdom
HOMESEND S.C.R.L - Rue des Colonies 56, 6th Floor-B1000 Brussels Belgium
IDT PAYMENT SERVICES INC. - 520 Broad Street USA
IMMUEUBLE WARI LIMITED - 20 Rue Amadou Assane Ndoye 7 Etge BP 32 368 Dakar Dakar Senegal
INTERSWITCH LIMITED - Plot 1648C Oko-Awo Close Victoria Island Lagos
MAKEBA INC. - 85, Broad Street, 18th FI New York, NY 10004
MONEYGRAM - Africa Re-Insurance Building 1679, Karimu Kotun Victoria Island, Lagos
NAIRA GRAM LLC operating in Nigeria as NGN GRAM LIMITED - 24b Femi Okunnu Phase 2, Lekki Lagos State
NIGERIAN POSTAL SERVICE (NIPOST) - P.M.B 12537, Garki Abuja
NOUVEAU MOBILE LIMITED - 31B Oyeleke Street Alausa Ikeja, Lagos
PAGATECH LIMITED - 176 Herbert Macaulay Way Yaba, Lagos
PAYCOM NIGERIA LIMITED - Plot 8, Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo Avenue Alausa, Lagos
PAYPAL INC. - 2211 North First Street San Jose, CA95131 United States of America
REMIT HUB CAFÉ LIMITED - 175 Chesterton Road Cambridge, CB4 1AF United Kingdom
REMITLY INC. - 111 Third Avenue Suite 2100 Seattle, WA 98101 United States
RIA FINANCIAL - 1 Allées Seydou Nourou TALL POINT E Dakar - Senegal
SHIFT FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED - No.1 Goba Close (Suite 3), Off Monrovia Street Off Aminu Kano Crescent Wuse 2, Abuja
SIMPLIFY INTERNATIONAL SYNERGY LIMITED - No. 18, A-Close, 14 Road Gwarimpa, Abuja
SMALL WORLD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP LIMITED Antonio Inesta Units 3&4 Sycamore Court Royal Oak Yard 168-170 Bermondsey Street SE1 3TQ, London
TCF LIMITED 2A Osborne Road Pees Galleria, Suite 4 Ikoyi, Lagos
TRANS-FAST REMITTANCE LLC 44 Wall Street, Suit 400 New York, NY10005 USA
TRANSFERTO MOBILE FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (THUNES) London Iron House London SE1 1UN United Kingdom
VENTURE GARDEN NIGERIA Plot E, Ziatech Road Oregun, Ikeja Lagos
VOLOPA FINANCIAL SERVICES (SCOTLAND) LIMITED Maclay Murray & Spens LLP 1 George Square, Glasgow, G2 1AL
VTNETWORK LIMITED No.5 Beckley Street, Off Adeyi Avenue Old Bodija, Ibadan Oyo State
WEBLINK INTERNATIONAL LIMITED The Enterprise Centre (Unit 1) Hastings Road, Bromley Kent BR2 8NA, London
WESTERN UNION 7th Floor, Shore 13 1100 Boulevard Al Qods-Quartier Sidi Maarouf 20270 Casablanca Morocco
WORLDREMIT LIMITED 2nd Floor, 62 Buckingham Gate London SW1E 6AJ
XPRESS MONEY SERVICES LIMITED Office #426, 1 Olympic Way Wembley HA9 ONP London, UK
XPRESS PAYMENT SOLUTIONS LIMITED
In di last one year Central Bank of Nigeria don review foreign exchange [forex] policy inside di west African kontri sake of how oil price wey be di main foreign exchange earner for di kontri dey go up and down for international market.