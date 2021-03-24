Full list of Central Bank of Nigeria International Money Transfer Operators - Flutterwave, Paypal, Moneygram, Interswitch, eTRANZACT odas

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Central Bank of Nigeria [CBN] release di list of 47 International Money Transfer Operators wey dem approve to receive foreign exchange remittances from Nigerians wey dey abroad.



CBN recently ban unauthorized international money transfer operators from such transactions, warn dem say dem go apply severe sanctions alias punishment against them, if dem remain stubborn.



Di highest banking authority in Nigeria also come up wit one new policy to force IMTOs and Money Deposit Banks to pay recipients of remittances for foreign currencies, rather than di Naira.



Before now, tori be say IMTOs and banks bin dey short change remittances beneficiaries, as dem dey give dem less Naira equivalent of dia foreign exchange sent to them from abroad



Na sake of dis di Central Bank of Nigeria release di approved list of companies wey fit deal in foreign exchange home and abroad.



17 of di IMTOs dey base for di United Kingdom; 14 dey Lagos; eight for di United States of America; three for Abuja; two for Senegal and one each for Ibadan, Morocco and Belgium.



Full List of CBN licensed International Money Transfer Operators and dia address





AFTAB CURRENCY EXCHANGE LIMITED - Pall Mall Court, 61-67 King Street, Manchester, M2 4PD, United Kingdom

AZIMO LIMITED - 173 Upper Street London, NI IRG United Kingdom

BELYFTED LIMITED - 44 Whalebone Lane South Dagenham, Essex RMB 1BB, United Kingdom

CAPEREMIT UK LIMITED - 47 Stanley Road Stevenage Hertfordshire SG2 OEE United Kingdom

CASHPOT LIMITED - 157, Deptford High Street SE8 3NU, London United Kingdom

CENTREXCARD LIMITED - Unit 46, Dartford Business Park (Basepoint) Victoria Road, Dartford DA1 5FS, Kent, UK

CHIME INC. - 239 East 5th Street Suite 4B New York, NY 10003 United States

COLONY CAPITAL LIMITED - Plot 5 Chief Yesefu Abiodun Way Oniru, Victoria Island Lagos

CP EXPRESS LIMITED - 346 Barking Road London, E13 8HL

DT&T CORPORATION LIMITED - 3 Harbour Exchange Square London E14 9GE

eTRANZACT LIMITED - 4th & 5th Floors, Fortune Tower 27/29 Adeyemo Alakija Street Victoria Island Lagos

FIEM GROUP LLC DBA PING EXPRESS - 1327, Empire Central Drive St. 110-6 Dallas Texas

FIRST APPLE INC. - 6492 Landover Road Suite A1 Landover MD20785 Cheverly, USA

FLUTTERWAVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LIMITED - 8 Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1 Lagos

FORTIFIED FRONTS LIMITED in Partnership with e-2-e PAY LIMITED - #15 Glover Road Ikoyi, Lagos

FUNDS & ELECTRONIC TRANSFER SOLUTION - No. 15, Cameron Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

FUNTECH GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED - Clarendon House 125 Shenley Road Borehamwood Heartshire WD6 1AG United Kingdom

GLOBAL CURRENCY TRAVEL & TOURS LIMITED - 1280 Ashton Old Road Manchester, M11 1JJ United Kingdom

HOMESEND S.C.R.L - Rue des Colonies 56, 6th Floor-B1000 Brussels Belgium

IDT PAYMENT SERVICES INC. - 520 Broad Street USA

IMMUEUBLE WARI LIMITED - 20 Rue Amadou Assane Ndoye 7 Etge BP 32 368 Dakar Dakar Senegal

INTERSWITCH LIMITED - Plot 1648C Oko-Awo Close Victoria Island Lagos

MAKEBA INC. - 85, Broad Street, 18th FI New York, NY 10004

MONEYGRAM - Africa Re-Insurance Building 1679, Karimu Kotun Victoria Island, Lagos

NAIRA GRAM LLC operating in Nigeria as NGN GRAM LIMITED - 24b Femi Okunnu Phase 2, Lekki Lagos State

NIGERIAN POSTAL SERVICE (NIPOST) - P.M.B 12537, Garki Abuja

NOUVEAU MOBILE LIMITED - 31B Oyeleke Street Alausa Ikeja, Lagos

PAGATECH LIMITED - 176 Herbert Macaulay Way Yaba, Lagos

PAYCOM NIGERIA LIMITED - Plot 8, Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo Avenue Alausa, Lagos

PAYPAL INC. - 2211 North First Street San Jose, CA95131 United States of America

REMIT HUB CAFÉ LIMITED - 175 Chesterton Road Cambridge, CB4 1AF United Kingdom

REMITLY INC. - 111 Third Avenue Suite 2100 Seattle, WA 98101 United States

RIA FINANCIAL - 1 Allées Seydou Nourou TALL POINT E Dakar - Senegal

SHIFT FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED - No.1 Goba Close (Suite 3), Off Monrovia Street Off Aminu Kano Crescent Wuse 2, Abuja

SIMPLIFY INTERNATIONAL SYNERGY LIMITED - No. 18, A-Close, 14 Road Gwarimpa, Abuja



SMALL WORLD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP LIMITED Antonio Inesta Units 3&4 Sycamore Court Royal Oak Yard 168-170 Bermondsey Street SE1 3TQ, London



TCF LIMITED 2A Osborne Road Pees Galleria, Suite 4 Ikoyi, Lagos



TRANS-FAST REMITTANCE LLC 44 Wall Street, Suit 400 New York, NY10005 USA



TRANSFERTO MOBILE FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (THUNES) London Iron House London SE1 1UN United Kingdom



VENTURE GARDEN NIGERIA Plot E, Ziatech Road Oregun, Ikeja Lagos



VOLOPA FINANCIAL SERVICES (SCOTLAND) LIMITED Maclay Murray & Spens LLP 1 George Square, Glasgow, G2 1AL



VTNETWORK LIMITED No.5 Beckley Street, Off Adeyi Avenue Old Bodija, Ibadan Oyo State



WEBLINK INTERNATIONAL LIMITED The Enterprise Centre (Unit 1) Hastings Road, Bromley Kent BR2 8NA, London



WESTERN UNION 7th Floor, Shore 13 1100 Boulevard Al Qods-Quartier Sidi Maarouf 20270 Casablanca Morocco



WORLDREMIT LIMITED 2nd Floor, 62 Buckingham Gate London SW1E 6AJ



XPRESS MONEY SERVICES LIMITED Office #426, 1 Olympic Way Wembley HA9 ONP London, UK



XPRESS PAYMENT SOLUTIONS LIMITED

In di last one year Central Bank of Nigeria don review foreign exchange [forex] policy inside di west African kontri sake of how oil price wey be di main foreign exchange earner for di kontri dey go up and down for international market.