You are here: HomeSports2021 03 24Article 1214299

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Disclaimer

Source: bbc.com

Full list of Central Bank of Nigeria International Money Transfer Operators - Flutterwave, Paypal, Moneygram, Interswitch, eTRANZACT odas

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

In total, CBN release list of 47 international money transfer operators In total, CBN release list of 47 international money transfer operators

Central Bank of Nigeria [CBN] release di list of 47 International Money Transfer Operators wey dem approve to receive foreign exchange remittances from Nigerians wey dey abroad.

CBN recently ban unauthorized international money transfer operators from such transactions, warn dem say dem go apply severe sanctions alias punishment against them, if dem remain stubborn.

Di highest banking authority in Nigeria also come up wit one new policy to force IMTOs and Money Deposit Banks to pay recipients of remittances for foreign currencies, rather than di Naira.

Before now, tori be say IMTOs and banks bin dey short change remittances beneficiaries, as dem dey give dem less Naira equivalent of dia foreign exchange sent to them from abroad

Na sake of dis di Central Bank of Nigeria release di approved list of companies wey fit deal in foreign exchange home and abroad.

17 of di IMTOs dey base for di United Kingdom; 14 dey Lagos; eight for di United States of America; three for Abuja; two for Senegal and one each for Ibadan, Morocco and Belgium.

Full List of CBN licensed International Money Transfer Operators and dia address

    AFTAB CURRENCY EXCHANGE LIMITED - Pall Mall Court, 61-67 King Street, Manchester, M2 4PD, United Kingdom


    AZIMO LIMITED - 173 Upper Street London, NI IRG United Kingdom


    BELYFTED LIMITED - 44 Whalebone Lane South Dagenham, Essex RMB 1BB, United Kingdom


    CAPEREMIT UK LIMITED - 47 Stanley Road Stevenage Hertfordshire SG2 OEE United Kingdom


    CASHPOT LIMITED - 157, Deptford High Street SE8 3NU, London United Kingdom


    CENTREXCARD LIMITED - Unit 46, Dartford Business Park (Basepoint) Victoria Road, Dartford DA1 5FS, Kent, UK


    CHIME INC. - 239 East 5th Street Suite 4B New York, NY 10003 United States


    COLONY CAPITAL LIMITED - Plot 5 Chief Yesefu Abiodun Way Oniru, Victoria Island Lagos


    CP EXPRESS LIMITED - 346 Barking Road London, E13 8HL


    DT&T CORPORATION LIMITED - 3 Harbour Exchange Square London E14 9GE


    eTRANZACT LIMITED - 4th & 5th Floors, Fortune Tower 27/29 Adeyemo Alakija Street Victoria Island Lagos


    FIEM GROUP LLC DBA PING EXPRESS - 1327, Empire Central Drive St. 110-6 Dallas Texas


    FIRST APPLE INC. - 6492 Landover Road Suite A1 Landover MD20785 Cheverly, USA


    FLUTTERWAVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LIMITED - 8 Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1 Lagos


    FORTIFIED FRONTS LIMITED in Partnership with e-2-e PAY LIMITED - #15 Glover Road Ikoyi, Lagos


    FUNDS & ELECTRONIC TRANSFER SOLUTION - No. 15, Cameron Road, Ikoyi, Lagos


    FUNTECH GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED - Clarendon House 125 Shenley Road Borehamwood Heartshire WD6 1AG United Kingdom


    GLOBAL CURRENCY TRAVEL & TOURS LIMITED - 1280 Ashton Old Road Manchester, M11 1JJ United Kingdom


    HOMESEND S.C.R.L - Rue des Colonies 56, 6th Floor-B1000 Brussels Belgium


    IDT PAYMENT SERVICES INC. - 520 Broad Street USA


    IMMUEUBLE WARI LIMITED - 20 Rue Amadou Assane Ndoye 7 Etge BP 32 368 Dakar Dakar Senegal


    INTERSWITCH LIMITED - Plot 1648C Oko-Awo Close Victoria Island Lagos


    MAKEBA INC. - 85, Broad Street, 18th FI New York, NY 10004


    MONEYGRAM - Africa Re-Insurance Building 1679, Karimu Kotun Victoria Island, Lagos


    NAIRA GRAM LLC operating in Nigeria as NGN GRAM LIMITED - 24b Femi Okunnu Phase 2, Lekki Lagos State


    NIGERIAN POSTAL SERVICE (NIPOST) - P.M.B 12537, Garki Abuja


    NOUVEAU MOBILE LIMITED - 31B Oyeleke Street Alausa Ikeja, Lagos


    PAGATECH LIMITED - 176 Herbert Macaulay Way Yaba, Lagos


    PAYCOM NIGERIA LIMITED - Plot 8, Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo Avenue Alausa, Lagos


    PAYPAL INC. - 2211 North First Street San Jose, CA95131 United States of America


    REMIT HUB CAFÉ LIMITED - 175 Chesterton Road Cambridge, CB4 1AF United Kingdom


    REMITLY INC. - 111 Third Avenue Suite 2100 Seattle, WA 98101 United States


    RIA FINANCIAL - 1 Allées Seydou Nourou TALL POINT E Dakar - Senegal


    SHIFT FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED - No.1 Goba Close (Suite 3), Off Monrovia Street Off Aminu Kano Crescent Wuse 2, Abuja


    SIMPLIFY INTERNATIONAL SYNERGY LIMITED - No. 18, A-Close, 14 Road Gwarimpa, Abuja

    SMALL WORLD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP LIMITED Antonio Inesta Units 3&4 Sycamore Court Royal Oak Yard 168-170 Bermondsey Street SE1 3TQ, London

    TCF LIMITED 2A Osborne Road Pees Galleria, Suite 4 Ikoyi, Lagos

    TRANS-FAST REMITTANCE LLC 44 Wall Street, Suit 400 New York, NY10005 USA

    TRANSFERTO MOBILE FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (THUNES) London Iron House London SE1 1UN United Kingdom

    VENTURE GARDEN NIGERIA Plot E, Ziatech Road Oregun, Ikeja Lagos

    VOLOPA FINANCIAL SERVICES (SCOTLAND) LIMITED Maclay Murray & Spens LLP 1 George Square, Glasgow, G2 1AL

    VTNETWORK LIMITED No.5 Beckley Street, Off Adeyi Avenue Old Bodija, Ibadan Oyo State

    WEBLINK INTERNATIONAL LIMITED The Enterprise Centre (Unit 1) Hastings Road, Bromley Kent BR2 8NA, London

    WESTERN UNION 7th Floor, Shore 13 1100 Boulevard Al Qods-Quartier Sidi Maarouf 20270 Casablanca Morocco

    WORLDREMIT LIMITED 2nd Floor, 62 Buckingham Gate London SW1E 6AJ

    XPRESS MONEY SERVICES LIMITED Office #426, 1 Olympic Way Wembley HA9 ONP London, UK

    XPRESS PAYMENT SOLUTIONS LIMITED


In di last one year Central Bank of Nigeria don review foreign exchange [forex] policy inside di west African kontri sake of how oil price wey be di main foreign exchange earner for di kontri dey go up and down for international market.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment