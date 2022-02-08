Full list of Afcon champions from 1957 to 2021

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Throughout the AFCON's history, from 1957 until the most recent edition in 2021, three trophies have been given to the competition's champions.



The original and first trophy, made of silver, was the Abdelaziz Abdallah Salem Trophy, the second trophy was named "Trophy of African Unity" or "African Unity Cup" and the third trophy, a gold plated cup was revealed in 2001.



As the first champion of three AFCON tournaments, Ghana earned the right to keep the first and original trophy in accordance with the terms in 1978. The second trophy was handed to Cameroon when they won their third AFCON tournament in 2000, and it was granted from 1980 to 2000.



Cameroon was the first country to get the gold-plated third trophy after winning the 2002 tournament. Egypt later received the gold-plated cup indefinitely after becoming three-time winners in 2010. Teams, however, took home a replica rather than the real trophy, as has been the practice since 2010.



Egypt has the most titles in the tournament, with seven, while Cameroon and Ghana are the next best teams in the competition, with five and four titles, respectively.



