Full Black Stars training schedule ahead of 2021 AFCON revealed

Sports News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Friday revealed Black Stars full training schedule for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The delayed tournament will run from January 9 to 6 February 2022.



Ghana are drawn in a tricky group containing Morocco, Gabon and debutants Comoros - and will commence their campaign on January 10.



With 31 days to the Black Stars first match against Morocco, GFA has revealed the team will hold their pre-tournament camping in Doha, Qatar.



The team will be in Doha for a period of three weeks.



They will play three friendly games to give Coach Milovan Rajevac the opportunity to assess his squad for the tournament.



Ghana are expected to play a yet-to-named club side on Tuesday, December 28, before taking on one of the Africa Cup of Nations qualified teams on Friday, January 1 in another friendly.



The team will wrap up their test matches against reigning African champions Algeria on Wednesday, January 5.



The Black Stars will depart Doha for Yaoundé on Friday, January 7.



Head Coach Milovan Rajevac has until Friday, December 30, 2021 to submit his final squad.



GHANA SCHEDULE IN DOHA – QATAR



Team open camp on December 22, 2021



First Friendly match against a club side – December 28, 2021



Second friendly match against AFCON bound country – January 1, 2022



Third friendly against Algeria – January 5, 2022



Departure to Cameroon – January 7, 2022



Submission of final squad – December 30, 2021