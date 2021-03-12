BBC Pidgin of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Fuel Price in Nigeria: Wetin we know about di NNPC vs PPPRA N212 petrol price mata

Petrol price matters don dey trend for Nigeria social media

Fuel price hike, Fuel price increase, NNPC, PPPRA na im dey trend for Nigeria social media even though Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation don insist say dem no increase price of petrol dis Month.



NNPC clarify dis mata today through one post for dia official Twitter handle afta di Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) bin publish one new petrol pricing template for dia website on Thursday.



According to di template wey PPPR bin upload, di landing cost of petrol na N189.61 while di recommend selling price dey between N209.61 and N212.61 per litre.



Immediately afta dat post, Nigerians begin react with shock, but PPPRA don delete di petrol pricing template wey dem bin post for dia website.



As dat one dey happun, di Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) later clear di air say 'no Increase in Ex-Depot Price of PMS in March.'



For February 2021, NNPC bin promise say petrol price go remain di same for di month of March to allow smooth negotiations between di goment and labour unions.



Nigeria presently dey operate on price modulation system for petro mata- dat na di system wia di retail price of petrol dey fixed to according to wetin dey happun for di global market.