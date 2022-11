Sports News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Stephan Ambrosius has confirmed that he will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



In a post on Instagram confirming the news, the highly-rated defender said he is frustrated.



He, however, has wished his club Karlsruher SC and the Black Stars of Ghana all the best in their respective upcoming assignments.



"Very frustrated," he wrote.