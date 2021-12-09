'Frustrated' Nuru Sulley on his way out of Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nuru Sulley yet to feature for Hearts of Oak this season



Nuru Sulley played a total of 16 matches last season



Auroras graduate James Serwonu overtakes Sulley on the pecking order



Hearts of Oak defender, Nuru Sulley reportedly wants to end his stay with the club by mutual consent.



Several reports claim the former Black Stars B defender is unhappy with lack of game time.



Sulley who was the first choice when Samuel Boadu took over the team last season, has dropped on the pecking.



The experienced midfielder is far from the striving eleven as he finds himself behind academy graduate, James Serwonu.

Nuru Sulley is yet to appear for Hearts of Oak this season. Last season he made a total of 16 appearances when the Phobians claimed the league title.



Due to the growing frustration, the center back is said to have requested contract termination.



Other reports show that the player has received an offer from Irag and would not join on a free transfer.



Erbil Sports Club is the club reportedly interested in the out of favour defender.