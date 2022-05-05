From rags to riches: Five Ghanaian footballers who were born broke but are now rich

Sports News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

In football, there are several stories of players who came from nothing and had a difficult childhood but were able to turn the tables around to have a comfortable life despite all odds.



From living in the ghetto to selling weed on the streets and being homeless, several Ghanaian players have seen it all when it comes to the struggles of life.



Although they are known for their wealth and good standing in society, the story of their difficult upbringing has been in the shadows and serve us as a guide to them on how they go about their daily activities.



Here are stories of some Ghanaian players who broke but are now rich



Sammy Kuffour



Raised by a single mother, Sammy Kuffour experienced a difficult childhood which made life difficult and at one point had to engage in selling marijuana to survive. At times the player had to shine shoes for people just so he could get pocket money for school. Nonetheless, Kuffour never gave up.



After earning a national call-up, Sammy Kuffour’s mother, Madam Gloria Ateah had to sell her television just to ensure Kuffour attained his desire of becoming a footballer.



After two decades of playing football at the highest level, Kuffour now owns a fleet of properties and is one of the wealthiest Ghanaian players even after retiring from the game.







Christian Atsu







Born and bred in Ada, a fishing community in the Greater Accra Region, Christian Atsu Twasam never had a good education in his early years. At one point, the player lived in an uncompleted building with his family at East Legon in Accra.



Things were worse to the extent that Atsu had to jog from Madina to Achimota each day t train with his colleagues since he didn’t have money for transportation.



Atsu’s breakthrough came when he had a move to FC Porto in Portugal which later moved him to play for clubs like Chelsea, Everton, Malaga, and Newcastle United among others.



Since making it in football, Atsu has given back to society selflessly to the extent of paying for the release of prisoners and investing in the lives of the less privileged in society.



Stephen Appiah







From Chorkor to Italy that is the famous story of the player who led Ghana to its first ever World Cup in history.



From running from school to playing football just so his friends could buy him food and having to fall on kenkey sellers to save his hunger, Appiah has been through it all.



Even at a point, Appiah said but for football, he would have been an armed robber because of the company he fell into.



But through it all, Appiah has been able to attain a good standing and even after retiring from the game, the El-Capitano is still relevant with brands chasing him to become their ambassador.



Charles Taylor







Charles Taylor also had a very difficult childhood and had to work with his uncle for a while and also stay on the streets at a point in time.



He said in an interview with JoyPrime, "I used to sell clothes at Kantamanto after I failed trials at Great Olympics. It wasn't easy for me. I was more like a street boy who was eager to make it in life.”



Taylor persevered and made a career in football which saw him play for two of the biggest clubs in Ghana, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.



Nicknamed ‘The Terror,’ due to his ability to terrorize opponents had some short stints abroad and played for the national team.



His inability to have a good education had a tow on his career but years after calling time on his career, Taylor now lives a comfortable life.



Sulley Muntari







Undoubtedly, one of the most accomplished Ghanaian players with as many as 10 trophies, Sulley Muntari at some point had to juggle assisting his mother in his kooko-selling business and his football career.



Hajia Kande had to struggle as a single mother to cater for her Sulley Muntari and his brother Sulley Munriu. Hajia was into all kinds of lucrative jobs just to help bring up her children.



From selling porridge and koose to other jobs, Hajia did her best for her children. Sulley and Muniru had so much interest in football and Hajia did her best to support her children.



Hajia Kande’s labour paid off when Muntari earned a move to play abroad and the national team. Through football, Muntari has gained enough wealth and is into automobile business aside from playing football.



