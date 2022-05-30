From Sulley to Nyantakyi: Six Ghanaian football personalities whose books will be bestsellers

Sports News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The release of the autobiographies of Kwasi Appiah, Asamoah Gyan and legendary football coach Charles Kumi Gyamfi represents a major shift in how Ghanaian football personalities view the concept of writing autobiographies.



Though the aforementioned persons are not the first to issue books that details their stories as an accomplished sports men, the spiked interest signals an embracement of the art of documenting your exploits.



GhanaWeb gives you a listicle of six Ghanaian football personalities whose autobiographies would be best sellers.



Sulley Muntari



There is rarely a player who divides opinion among the Ghanaians than Sulley Muntari. In one breadth, he is loved and admired for being a patriot and being part of Ghana’s golden generation, in another breadth, he is viewed as a quick-tempered and controversial player.



Muntari has been involved in some headline-grabbing incidents and Ghanaians would love to hear his side of the stories which include the alleged slap at the 2014 World Cup.



Stephen Appiah



Stephen Appiah is the first captain to qualify Ghana to the World Cup and the first captain to send Ghana to the quarter-final of the World Cup. Surely there must be interesting stories behind these achievements.



Stephen Appiah recently revealed the circumstances under which he got to play for Ghana at the 2004 Olympic Games and Ghanaians were stunned by the revelations.



Tonardo is famed for using unconventional yet firm means to resolve player issues in the Black Stars and his book could become a reference book for leadership classes.



Dominic Adiyiah



At one point in his career, Dominic Adiyiah was the best youth player in the world. He won the golden boot and golden ball award at the 2009 World Youth Championships.



Adiyiah would go on to play for AC Milan and Ghana at the World Cup in South Africa.



But what happened to a player who once had the world at his feet and was tagged the next big thing?



An autobiography by Adiyiah will greatly serve as a Bible for young players and their managers.







Kwesi Nyantakyi



His rise, as a lawyer to the top echelons of world football where he rubbed shoulders with the crème-de-la-crème of world football’s administration is one that many people would love to read about.



Masterminding Ghana’s qualification to the World Cup on three ocassions is no mean an achievement and the former GFA President will have to tell the story one.



The Number 12 investigations and the 2014 World Cup disaster are all issues that Kwesi Nyantakyi must address one day.



Kevin-Prince Boateng



A book by Kelvin-Prince Boateng would tell an interesting story of German football's most talented player who ended up not playing for Germany.



Commentaries by people who saw that crop of German players show that Kevin-Prince Boateng was the most gifted of a generation that had Thomas Muller, Mesut Ozil and Kevin’s brother, Jerome.



What set the others part from the man who pledged allegiance to Ghana in 2010 was the attitude.



In Kevin’s autobiography, there will be detailed reports about his love for cars and tatoos, the infamous tackle on Michael Ballack, his purported love for sex, his failed marriage with Melissa Satta and of course the 2014 World Cup and his stint with Ghana.



Wilberforce Mfum



‘Mfum tete net’ is regarded as one of the finest goal-scorers in the history of Ghana football. He has his name etched in Ghana’s football history as a proper goal-getter for the Black Stars and Asante Kotoko.



Mfum’s story about tearing the net is quite told but there is more that Ghanaians would love to know about the man who won Ghana’s 1963 AFCON trophy.







