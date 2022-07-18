From Nima to the World: 25 Ghanaian footballers who hail from Nima

Sports News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Nima, the densely populated area at the centre of Ghana’s capital, Accra, has been stereotyped as being a hub for a number of vices.



When the name Nima is mentioned, outsiders gesture in consternation and dismay but unbeknown to such persons, Nima has actually been a home for some of the nation’s finest politicians, entertainers, accomplished businessmen and sportsmen and women of international repute.



The name of the town is derived from the Arabic word 'Ni'ma' which means blessings. Indeed the town has been a blessing to Ghana by producing some of the very best footballers for the Senior National Team.





Here is a list of 20 talented former and current footballers who were either born and bred or began their football career in Nima



- Mohammed Polo: Former Hearts of Oak and Black Stars midfielder. Arguably Ghana’s best footballer ever



- Kudus Mohammed: Black Stars midfielder who plays for Ajax in the Eredivisie



- Abdul Naza Alhassan : Member of the 2007 U-17 team



- Razak Braimah: Former Black Stars goalkeeper



- Paa Kwesi Sam: Member of the 2005/06 Ghana U-20/U-23 team



- Samson Cudjoe: Former Hearts of Oak and Medeama defender



- George Asamoah: Former WAFA, Ebusua Dwarfs defender now at Great Olympics (Maamobi)



- Majeed Ashmeru: Black Stars midfielder, who plays for Anderlecht in Belgium (Maamobi)



- Prosper Kassim: Former Inter Allies player and a member 2015 Ghana U-20 team



- Ibrahim Sulley: Currently with Great Olympics and member of the 2017 U-17 team.



- Ibrahim Sadiq: Member of the 2017 Ghana U-17 team



- Abdul Razak: Member of the Ghana 1997 U-17 team



- Johnson Eklu: Member of 1997 Ghana U-17 team



- Razak Kassim: Currently at Great Olympics and member of the CHAN team (Black Galaxies)



- Manaf Nurudeen: Black Stars Goalkeeper who plays for Eupen in Belgium



- Abu Moro: Former Black Stars player. One of the most talented footballers in the 1980s Ghana team



- Razak Salifu: Member of the 2005 Ghana U-17 team



- Elizabeth Addo(Ama Pele): Former Black Queens captain



- King Osei Gyan: Brief spells with Black Stars



- Isaac Coffie: Formerly Sassuolo, now at Sivasspor.



- Issah Ahmed: Former Asante Kotoko player and a member of the 2006 World Cup squad.



- Theophilus Amuzu: Member of the 1999 Ghana U-20 team



- Yaw Preko: Former Black Stars and Hearts of Oak striker



- Emmanuel Duah: Former Black Stars winger- 1994 to 2004



- Eric Bekoe: Former Asante Kotoko and Ghana Premier League goal king winner.







EE/KPE