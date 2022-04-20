From Chelsea reject to Arsenal shining star: Eddie Nketiah’s story

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Following his interview with TBG podcast, Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has enjoyed some dominance in the Ghanaian media space.



Nketiah stated in the interview that he is open to playing for the Black Stars of Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar might present an opportunity for him to make a decision on his national team career.



However, he added that will sit down with his family at the end of the season before making a decision about his national team career after admitting that his Arsenal teammate Thomas Partey has sounded him on playing for Ghana.



The 22-year-old striker currently plays for the England U-21 where he has 17 caps with 16 goals at that level but is yet to make an appearance for the Three Lions.



In this episode of the GhanaWeb features, Joel Eshun profiles Eddie Nketiah as he opens his door to switching from England and playing for the Black Stars.



Childhood story:



Edward Keddar Nketiah was born in Lewisham, London on May 30, 1999, to Ghanaian parents, father Edward Nketiah while his mother's name has not been in the media space.







Early career



Born in London, Eddie Nketiah started his career with Chelsea after being scouted at the age of nine while playing for south-east London Sunday team Hillyfielders in 2008 but was released by the two-time UEFA Champions League winners in 2015.



Nketiah according to multiple reports was released by Chelsea because he didn't have the physical presence in the box as a striker and therefore didn't fit the profile of the club. This was because Chelsea wanted their strikers to have the profile of club legend Didier Drogba.



Arsenal







Nketiah was then drafted into the Arsenal youth team after he was released by Chelsea in 2015. In his debut season, he scored 15 goals in 16 appearances for the under-18s and went ahead to bang in 12 goals in 26 appearances for the under-23 side.



After showing glimpses of greatness in the 2016-17 season, manager Arsene Wenger invited the Ghanaian to join the senior team for their preseason tour in China for the 2017-18 season.



He made his first-team debut against Bate Borisov in the UEFA Europa League after replacing Joe Willock in the 89th minute as Arsenal won 4–2. Nketiah scored his first Arsenal goal against Norwich City in the League Cup in 2018. He scored after 15 seconds with his first touch to tie the match, adding another in extra time to win it for the Gunners.



Loan to Leeds United and return to Arsenal



On 8 August 2019, the summer deadline day for Championship clubs, Nketiah joined Leeds United on loan for the 2019–20 season in search of regular football after it became clear that he was not going to be a first or second choice striker for Arsenal boss Unai Emery.



But after excelling in the Championship for the first part of the 2019/2022 season, Arsenal decided to terminate his loan deal and have him return to London.







Though he has not been consistent with playing time since breaking through the Arsenal first team in 2017, he has produced fewer goals after scoring only 5 in 52 appearances.



International career







Nketiah is eligible for both England and Ghana national sides at the international level. Nketiah made his international debut for England at the U-18 level in 2017 against Saudi Arabia's U-19. His first international goals came in the same year after scoring a hattrick against Qatar in England's 4-0 victory.



In November 2017, Nketiah scored four goals for the England under-19 team in a qualifier for the 2018 UEFA European Under-19 Championship against the Faroe Islands.



He is yet to play for the Three Lions of England despite playing for all the youth teams thereby opening up the switch for Ghana as the Black Stars prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Dating life, net worth (cars and houses)







It is no secret that the 22-year-old striker is extremely handsome and he is rich per his age and his monthly salary. Eddie Nketiah is on £45,000 making it £180,000 a month.



There is no record of the player dating or being in any romantic relationship as he has not made his dating life public.



He doesn't also flaunt his cars but whenever he appears for a public gathering, he comes with flashy cars.



Author: Joel Eshun