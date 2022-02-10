From Algeria to Zimbabawe: A to Z of 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

GhanaWeb Feature



As Sadio Mane’s ferocious penalty kick hit the bottom-left corner of the post, not only did it mark the highest point in Senegal’s football history, it also marked the end of the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.



The tournament that appeared uncertain at some point came off in spectacular fashion with African football reminding the world that it is home to some of football’s global stars.



There was the good, bad and the ugly and in our review of the tournament, GhanaWeb highlights some interesting happenings at the tournament in alphabetical order.



A – Algeria



The defending champions came into the tournament as one of the favorites owing to their status and also their form preceding the tournament. A relatively depleted Algerian team won the Arab Nations Cup a month prior so it was expected that the stars will light up the tournament.



It was, however, not meant to be as they got dumped out of Group C with just one point. They lost two and drew in one game against Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast.



B - Beyatt Lekweiry



At 16 years old, Beyatt Lekweiry was the youngest player at the tournament in Cameroon.



The Mauritanian midfielder plies his trade with local side AS Douanes.



C – Cameroon



Five-time champions and host Cameroon were hopeful of hosting and winning but their dreams were crushed by Egypt in the semi-final. They lost the shootout by 3-1.



Still with the letter C, COVID-19 also proved decisive in the tournament. Some teams including Tunisia, Comoros and Morocco had to play without some of their stars.







D - Duration of tournament



The tournament started on January 9 and ended on February 6, 2022. In all, 28 days were spent at Cameroon 2021.



E - Eight die from stampede



Eight football fans lost their lives during a stampede at the Olembe Stadium when supporters tried to force their way to watch the game between Cameroon and Comoros.



F- Fifty-Two matches



In all, fifty-two matches were played at AFCON 2021. The first game was between Cameroon and Burkina. The last was between Egypt and Senegal.



G – Ghana/Gabaski



Four-time champions Ghana were sent out of the tournament at the group phase. The Black Stars recorded their worst performance in AFCON history with just one point from three games in Group C.



Still on G, Egyptian goalie Gabaski stole the headlines for his awesome goalkeeping skills. He became a penalty hero in the tournament.







H - Hundred goals scored



The tournament is one of the highest scoring in history with 100 goals scored.



I- Ivory Coast as next host



The 34th edition of the tournament will be held in Ivory Coast next year. Preparations are already underway for the staging of the tournament. Ivory Coast lost to Egypt in the last 16 stage.



J – Janny Sikazwe



Arguably the most bizarre moment of the tournament. Referee Janny Sikazwe stole the headlines after he ended the match between Tunisia and Mali before regulation time.



It was later revealed that the Zambian referee suffered some health complications during the game.



K – Kabore is best youngest player at tourney



Issa Kabore was named the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations’ best young player. The Burkinabe is on the books of English giants Manchester City.



L – Local coaches dominate



A record 16 African coaches handled teams at the tournament. In the history of the tournament, there have never been a higher number of local coaches.



M – Mane wins PoT / Mukansanga makes history



After guiding Senegal to their first AFCON trophy, Sadio Mane was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. He won the golden ball.



In a more refreshing news, Rwandan referee Rhadia Mukansanga made history as the first woman to handle a game at the AFCON. She achieved the feat when she handled the match between Zimbabwe and Guinea.



TWI NEWS



N – Nigeria flatter to deceive



If the trophy was meant for the team with the best display in the group stages, Nigeria would have won it easily. The Super Eagles won all three games including a thumping of eventual champions Egypt.



They were however kicked out by Tunisia in the Round of 16.



O – Own goals



Of the 100 goals scored, three of them were own goals.



P – Prophecies



There were quite a number of prophecies around the tournament. From a fetish priest prophesying the death of Mane, to a Ghanaian pastor prophesying a terrorist attack at the tournament.



Prophecies were a feature of the tournament. It is safe to say that none of the known ones came to pass.



Q – Queiroz’s indiscipline



Not once, not twice did Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz clash with officials. From the group stages all the way to the semis when he was sent off, Queiroz became a thorn in the flesh of match officials.



He was sent off in the semis which ruled him out of the final against Senegal.



R – Red cards



13 red cards were flashed at the tournament. In the Ghanaian context, two of the Black Stars players received red cards in three matches. The sending off means they will miss the World Cup play-off in March.



S – Senegal are champions



That one of African football’s powerhouses were without a major trophy was strange. The Teranga Lions however made history by winning the 2021 edition of the competition. Their first trophy came at the expense of Egypt’s 8th.







T – Technology



The technology wave has finally caught up with African football with the Video Assistant Referee being used in all matches of the tournament.



There were quite some controversial VAR decisions but in all, it improved officiating. Goal-line technology was also in use at the tournament.



U – Underdogs



The 2021 AFCON had an underdog appearance. Comoros, Sierra Leone and The Gambia made a good case for themselves despite being underdogs.



The Gambia lost to host Cameroon in the quarter-final. Finishing in the quarters in your first attempt in any competition is a commendable achievement.



V – Vincent Aboubakar heroics



The Cameroonian striker has become the first player to score 8 goals in the tournament in the 21st Century.



He is also the first player to score in five consecutive AFCON matches.



W – Worst defence



The country with the worst defence at the 2021 AFCON was Burkina Faso. They conceded 10 goals as they finished fourth in the competition. The team with the best defence was Mali. They conceded only one goal.



X – Xtra time



A total of seven matches went to extra-time and were decided on penalties. Egypt played the most with four of their games heading to extra time.



Y – Yellow cards



206 yellow cards were shown at the 2021 AFCON.



Z – Zimbabwe



The Warriors of Zimbabwe lost the only Southern African derby in the tournament. They lost 2-1 to Malawi in Group B.



Author: Perez Erzoah-Kwaw



