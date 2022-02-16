From 51st to 61st: How Black Stars have performed under Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

GhanaWeb Feature



Ghana Football Association(GFA) president, Kurt Okraku was voted into power in October 2019, taking over from the Normalization Committee.



Ghana was ranked 51st in the World and 7th in Africa at the time the Committee was leaving office.



The position was as a result of Ghana round of 16 exit from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation(AFCON), where the lost to Tunisia on penalties.



Kurt after taking over had 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, 2021 African Cup qualifiers and international friendlies to ensure that Ghana move up on the ranking.



The Black Stars are into the playoff round of the World Cup qualifiers and have won one of the four friendlies matches under Kurt's administration. With regards to the AFCON, Ghana topped their group in the qualifying round with four wins out of 6 matches.



The performance has seen country hovering around the 50s for the past two years.



Ghana's best position under Kurt is 46th in the World and 6th in Africa from February to September 2020.



Due to COVID-19, international football and club football to some extent came to a halt in the first three quarters of 2020. Therefore Ghana's position from the November 2019 was maintained.



The Black Stars beat, South Africa and Sao Tome in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation to occupy the 46th and 6th rankings.



Fast forward to 2022 when Kurt oversaw his first ever major tournament as President of the GFA. Ghana, at the competition failed to win any of their three games in the group stages and embarrassingly lost to first timers Comoros.



The shambolic performance took Ghana to their lowest ranking in recent years. Ghana after the tournament were ranked 61st in the World and 11th in Africa.



The significance of FIFA ranking is to monitor the progression and current ability of the national football teams of its member nations. Then it is safe to say Ghana currently atrocious.



Ghana's best ranking



2008 remains Ghana's best year with regards to the FIFA ranking. The West African football powerhouse were ranked number one in Africa.



The Black Stars held on to the position for four consecutive months- February to May. Within the period, Ghana were ranked between 14th and 16th in the World.



However, the four times Africa Champions ended the year 4th in Africa and 25th in the World.



Here is a list of Ghana's ranking under Kurt Okraku 2019



OCT- CAF 7, World – 51



NOV- CAF 6, World- 47



DEC- CAF 6, World- 47

2020



FEB- CAF 6, World- 46



APR- CAF 6, World- 46



JUN- CAF 6, World- 46



JUL- CAF 6, World- 46



SEP- CAF 6, World- 46



OCT- CAF 6, World- 48



NOV- CAF 8, World- 52



DEC- CAF 8, World- 52



2021



FEB- CAF 8, World- 52



APR- CAF 7, World- 49



MAY- CAF 7, World- 49



AUG- CAF 7, World- 52



SEP- CAF 7, World- 53



OCT- CAF 7, World- 52



NOV- CAF 8, World- 52



DEC- CAF 8, World- 52



FEB- CAF 11, World 61