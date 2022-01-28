From 2006 to 2021: How Ghana has always camped abroad ahead of tournaments

Sports News of Friday, 28 January 2022

The Black Stars camping base as usual have become an issue following Ghana’s unsuccessful spell in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Critics have said that the Ghana Football Association’s preferred locations for the Black Stars camping has affected the team in the last decade.



With the recent camping base becoming an issue after Ghana’s early exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Sports Minister Mustapha Yussif has revealed that the Black Stars camp in Qatar.



When asked on the floor of Parliament on why Ghana camped in Qatar, Mustapha Yussif said “The Ministry agreed with the GFA to camp in Qatar because Ghana has the opportunity to qualify to the World Cup and now we are going to play Nigeria in the last phase of the qualifiers. If we get the opportunity to qualify, its only important the players acclimatize.”



But where has the Black Stars been camping for the past decade ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament?



Below is the camping base of the Black Stars since the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.



