Friday Debate: Which goal is the most important in football?

Sports News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Goal scoring and its celebrations are one of the most important elements that attract people to watch people.



Every football fan's motive to watch football is to catch glimpses of the goals and moments that the game will produce.



Goals go a long way to determine the outcome of football games.



The happiness of fans from the home side or the visiting team often depends on the one who scores the most goals.



Goals are mostly awarded points and sometimes trophies to crown the one who scored the most in a game.



But which goal is the most important in the football game, the first goal or the final goal?



We table this for a discussion on this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate with Joel Eshun.



While our respondents from the circle Taxi rank share their opinion, add yours in the comment section.



Watch video below











