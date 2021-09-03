Friday Debate: Some Ghanaians express doubt about Black Stars World Cup qualification

Sports News of Friday, 3 September 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Some Ghanaians have expressed doubts about the Black Stars chances of qualifying to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The Black Stars missed the last edition of the World Cup in Russia after failing to qualify from the group stages four years ago.
The Black Stars, however, have the chance to make amends by qualifying to their 4th World Cup tournament.
But a section of Ghanaians are in doubt of their qualification.
Speaking on GhanaWeb’s Friday Debate, on the streets of Accra, a lot of the respondents urged government to invest monies meant for the Black Stars into sectors like health and education as the Black Stars have failed to win any trophy in nearly 40-years.
Some also argue that although the Black Stars would qualify to the tournament, the team would not be able to replicate their performance at the 2010 World Cup.
The citizens who spoke to GhanaWeb’s Joseph Adamafio were not happy with how the senior national team has been managed in the last few years.
Watch video below