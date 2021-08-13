Friday Debate: Is Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG the biggest in history?

Sports News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After more than two decades in the city of Catalonia, Lionel Messi will not be playing the 2021/2022 football season in a Barcelona jersey.



The Argentine has signed for French giant Paris Saint German after Barcelona's inability to register him for the next football season due to the Spanish football financial rules.



The 6-time Balon D'OR winner has signed a two-year contract with PSG and will be wearing the number 30 jersey.



Messi has teamed up with his former Barcelona teammate Neymar Jr in Paris making PSG a very solid team ahead of the new football season.



Messi’s transfer to PSG dominated the media space and was the most talked about issue across the world.



But we ask if Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG is the biggest football transfer in history?



We table this for a discussion on today's episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate with Joel Eshun.



While our quests share their opinion on this subject, add your contributions in the comment section after watching the video.







