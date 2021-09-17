Friday Debate: Is C.K. Akonnor's removal the end to Black Stars problem?

Sports News of Friday, 17 September 2021

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor and his two assistant coaches were shown the exit door on Monday, September 13, 2021.



The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association took this decision after receiving the Technical Report from the Head Coach and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee.



The sacking of CK Akonnor comes on the back of Ghana's abysmal start to the FIFA World Cup qualifications.



The Black Stars beat Ethiopia 1-0 and suffered a lone goal defeat to South Africa in a game that saw Ghana play an entire 90 minutes without a single shot on target.



But does the sacking of CK Akonnor ends the problems in the Back Stars ahead of the next qualification games in the FIFA World Cup?



