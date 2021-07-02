Friday Debate: How do we use Super Clash hype to promote league?

Sports News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The #BringBackTheLove was in full force on Sunday, June 27, 2021, when the two biggest clubs in Ghana, Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko clashed in the Ghana Premier League.



The biggest fixture on the calendar of Ghana football comes off this weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium as the Phobians inflicted a 1-0 wound on the Porcupine Warriors to carry the day.



Despite the free flow of football that was sold by the two clubs on the matchday, the interest of politicians, musicians, actors and other public figures who normally do not associate themselves with football also dominated headlines.



The 2021 Super Clash was touted as the biggest to have happened in Ghana football in the last decade because of the performance of the two clubs in the ongoing season and the interest shown by Ghanaians before, during, and after the game which went in favour of Accra Hearts of Oak.



But the question GhanaWeb keeps asking is how the Ghana Football Association and the clubs can capitalize on the Super Clash’s publicity to promote the Ghana Premier League in the quest of making it the preferred league to Ghanaians living in the country.



We table this for a discussion on today's episode of the Friday Debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun.



While our quests, Perez Erzoah Kwaw from the GhanaWeb Sports Desk and PulseGH’s Emmanuel Ayamga share their views on the topic, post your contributions in the comment section after watching the show:



