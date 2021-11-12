Friday Debate: Has Hearts of Oak done enough to be celebrated?

Sports News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak marked their 110th anniversary on Thursday, November 11, 2021.



The seed for one of Ghana's most glorious clubs and the third oldest club in Africa was planted when some young men from a section of Accra called Ussher Town formed a soccer club to challenge the only other team in Accra at the time, The Invincibles.



Accra Hearts of Oak have enjoyed many successes on the pitch in their 110 history and little off the pitch since the club was founded on November 11, 1911.



The Phobians have won trophies in the CAF Club competitions (Champions League, Super Cup & Confederation Cup).



They have won twenty-one Ghana Premier League titles, eleven FA Cups, and three Ghana Super Cups.



But have the Phobians done enough to be celebrated compared to their peers like Asante Kotoko and other clubs on the African continent to be celebrated?



