Friday Debate: Did Ghana get an easy group in AFCON draw?

Sports News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group C ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon.



Ghana on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, was paired against Gabon, Comoros and the Atlas Lions of Morocco.



The four-time African champions will begin their AFCON campaign against Morocco and Comoros before ending the group stage with Gabon.



However, the draw which has been described by Asamoah Gyan as a tricky group is seen by others to be a walkover group for the Black Stars.



But did Ghana get an easy group in the AFCON draw?



We table this for a discussion on today's episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun.



While our quests share their opinion on this subject, join the discussion by adding your contributions in the comment section.







