Friday Debate: Can Hearts of Oak conquer Africa with Samuel Boadu?

Sports News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak are champions of the Ghana Premier League and will have the chance to add to FA Cup trophy on Sunday against Ashantigold.



Samuel Boadu's Accra Hearts of Oak have been clearing every hurdle ahead of them to win the GPL and are poised at doing same against Ashantigold in the finals of the MTN FA in the capital city.



The Phobians per their status as league champions will be competing in the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League as Ghana's representatives.



But can the current Hearts of Oak team under Boadu go toe to toe with their colleagues on the African continent?



And which players do you want them to sign ahead of their African campaign and the next football season?



We table this for a discussion on today's episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate with Joel Eshun.



While our quests share their opinion on this subject, post yours in the comment section.







