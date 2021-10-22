Friday Debate: Can Hearts of Oak beat WAC in Morocco?

Sports News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Hearts of Oak recorded a slime 1-0 victory over Moroccan champions Wydad Athletic Club [WAC] to gain an advantage in their CAF Champions League tie on Sunday, October 17, 2021.



The Phobians pipped the Moroccan giants 1-0 in the first leg of the First Round of the Champions League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Isaac Mensah's solitary strike in the first half was enough for the Rainbow club to claim the win.



Despite winning by a lone goal, the Hearts supporters were unhappy about some of the decisions by the referee, Helder Martins Rodrigues De Carvalho.



As Hearts of Oak prepare to face WAC in Morocco for the 2nd leg, a number of their supporters fear WAC might take advantage of officiating to eliminate the Ghanaian club from the tournament.



The game which will come off at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca on October 24, 2021, will see the winner progress to the group stages of the CAF Champions League.



In this episode of the Friday Debate, we ask some Ghanaian football journalists and fans of Accra Hearts of Oak about the possibility of Hearts of Oak beating WAC in the CAF Champions League 2nd leg game in Morocco.



