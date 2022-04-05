You are here: HomeSports2022 04 05Article 1508057

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match

Michael Kouame slaps Raphael Nii Ankrah after match play videoMichael Kouame slaps Raphael Nii Ankrah after match

Raphael Nii Ankrah defeats Michael Kouame

Michael Kouame slap Raphael Nii Ankrah after match

Michael Kouame disqualified from World Tennis Tour J5

French tennis player Michael Kouame landed a slap on the cheeks of Ghana’s Raphael Nii Ankrah after losing to him in the ITF World Tennis Tour J5 match at the Accra Tennis court on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Ghana’s Nii Ankrah stunned the tournament’s number one seed from France Michael Kouame by 6-2,6-7(5),7-6(4).

After the game, the French national showed poor sportsmanship when he slapped his opponent Nii Ankrah after their handshake.

The Disciplinary Committee of the tournament took action and disqualified Michael Kouame from the World Tennis Tour J5 and JR tournaments.

Raphael Nii Ankrah has progressed to the second round of the ongoing ITF World Tennis Tour J5.

