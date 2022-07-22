French side Stade Rennais join race to sign Alexander Djiku

Sports News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

French Ligue 1 side, Stade Rennais have joined the race to sign Ghana defender, Alexander Djiku this summer.



The 26-year-old centre-back was expected to join German Bundesliga side, Hoffenheim but the deal fell through last night having passed his mandatory medicals.



Djiku who played a vital role at Strasbourg last season has attracted a lot of offers this summer.



Despite returning to his parent club after failing to secure a move to the German club, Djiku is expected to leave the side this summer with Sevilla and Trabzonspor also remaining interested in the defender.



Rennais have signed Ghanaian wunderkind Kamaldeen Sulemana from Nordsjaelland, Jeremy Doku of Ghanaian descent despite playing for Belgium.