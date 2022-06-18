French side Rennes join race to sign Ghana left-back Baba Rahman

Sports News of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

French side Rennes are the latest club to express strong interest in signing impressive left-back Baba Rahman, Ghanasoccernet can report.



The Ghanaian left-back is under contract with Chelsea until 2024, but he does not appear to be on the club's radar.



Rahman has spent the last five seasons on loan after joining Chelsea in 2015 in a deal worth over 20 million pounds.



Chelsea are considering selling the full-back due to the change in ownership, and there are numerous clubs interested.



Rennes have contacted Rahman and his representatives and is ready to negotiate a permanent transfer with Chelsea this summer.



Rahman has previous experience in the French Ligue 1 with Reims and would welcome a return to the league that boast of big names such as Lionel Messi.



However, Rahman has suitors in England, with Reading, where he spent last season, and Middlesbrough interested in his services.



Augsburg, his former club, has also expressed interest, as has PAOK, the club Rahman helped win the Greek Cup.



The 27-year-old has a big decision to make and is taking his time.



Rahman intends to take part in pre-season with the club of his choice in order to have a strong start to the 2022-23 season.



Rahman wants to be in peak condition for the Qatar World Cup in November.



Recently, he made his 45th appearance for Ghana Black Stars and is expected to start in Qatar against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



Send your news stories to editor@ghanasoccernet.com and via WhatsApp on +233 5