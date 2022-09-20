French referee Mikael Lesage to handle Ghana-Brazil friendly

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

French Referee, Mikael Lesage has been appointed to officiate Ghana's friendly against Brazil on September 23, 2022.



The experienced French official will be in charge as Ghana will look to record their first win over Brazil in five meetings.



Mikael has officiated over 150 games in the French Ligue 1 and the Europa League.



The 47-year-old will be accompanied by Alexis Auger as Assistant I and Valentine Evrarde – as Assistant II, while Guillaume Paradis as the fourth official.



So far, 24 players have reported to Black Stars camp with four more expected to join. Ghana held their first training on Monday, September 19, 2022, in preparation for the game on Friday.



The match that will come off at Stade Oceane, Le Harve is scheduled for 20:30 GMT kick-off time.



