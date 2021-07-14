French giants AS Monaco open talks to sign AZ Alkmaar forward Myron Boadu

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

French giants, AS Monaco has opened discussions with AZ Alkmaar to sign forward Myron Boadu this summer.



The enterprising forward was instrumental for Dutch side last season scoring 15 goals in 38 matches in all competitions.



He has become a subject of interest for several clubs following his swashbuckling performance last season with Monaco no exception.



According to Italian football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, personal terms are set to be agreed between the player and his agent Mino Raiola who’s working on the deal.



The 20-year old striker is tipped to replace Stevan Jovetic whose contract was not renewed after expiration last month.