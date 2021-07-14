French coach Romain Folz claims he has been approached by Kotoko

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

It has been widely speculated that Portuguese trainer Mariano Barreto may not carry on with the Kotoko job when the current season ends.



Even before he leaves, young French coach Romain Folz who has barely stayed in a job in Ghana beyond six months claims he has been contacted by someone who claims to be a board member of Kotoko.



Kotoko lost the league title to fierce rivals Accra Hearts of Oak and many supporters are of the opinion that the Portuguese gaffer has added very little or no value to the team he took in the second round.



Speaking in an interview with Pure FM in Kumasi, Romain Folz confirmed this development where he said;



"I got a contact from someone within Asante Kotoko Board telling me to come and coach the club next season if I'm free. I didn't have much detail about him but he only said he's a member of the Board of Directors of the club."



The young French coach has in the past coached Bechem United in 2020 before taking the Ashgold job this season but went AWOL after a month.



