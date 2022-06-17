French club RC Lens eyeing midfielder Salis Abdul Samed

Sports News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

French club RC Lens are eyeing a move for Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed who plays for Clermont Foot, Ghanasoccernet can report.



The midfielder impressed during the 2021-22 season and could sign a lucrative contract with Lens, who are keen on him.



Samed played 31 Ligue 1 games and scored one goal.



Samed has expressed a desire to leave Clermont this summer, so Lens have a good chance of signing him.



He signed a long-term contract in 2019 that runs until June 2025.



Samed was signed from JMG Abidjan in Ivory Coast, but he spent two seasons on loan at the same club before joining Clermont Foot in 2021.



Lens are preparing to make their first bid to test Clermont's willingness to sell the midfielder.



According to Transfermarkt, the defensive midfielder is worth 3 million euros in the transfer market.



He was called up to the Ghana squad earlier this year in preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, but injury forced him to withdraw and miss the tournament.



The 22-year-old played a key role in Clermont beating the drop despite flirting with relegation for the majority of the season.