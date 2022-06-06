French club Bordeaux set to exercise buy option in Gideon Mensah's contract

Soccer News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Relegated French outfit, Girondins Bordeaux, are set to trigger the buy option in Gideon Mensah's contract.



The Black Stars left-back impressed on loan despite the club suffering demotion to Ligue 2.



But the former French champions are set to hand the Red Bull Salzburg owned player a permanent deal, which will see him continue his career with the club.



GHANASoccernet.com can also report that the player's representatives and the club are set to open talks on new terms.



Gideon Mensah has been on a good run of form at both club and international level.



The 23-year-old made 22 appearances and provided two assists in the French Ligue 1 last season.



He also played a crucial role as Ghana made a return to the World Cup after edging Nigeria to qualify for the global showpiece.



He is currently with the Black Stars team for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as well as the Kirin Cup tournament.



