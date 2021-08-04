French club Bordeaux announces the signing of left-back Gideon Mensah

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

French Ligue 1 outfit, FC Girondins de Bordeaux, have announced the signing of Black Stars defender, Gideon Mensah.



This comes as a confirmation to several reports from the most trusted Ghana online sports portal that had constantly provided updates on the expected transfer.



Today, the 23-year-old left-back has finalized his transfer after passing a mandatory medical examination.



Gideon Mensah at Bordeaux is set to spend a one-year loan stint and will in the 2021/2022 football season be expected to play a key role for the side in the French Ligue 1.



The Black Stars defender joined Bordeaux after playing for clubs including Vitória de Guimarães, Zulte Waregem, Sturm Graz, as well as Liefering.



Prior to moving to Europe, Gideon Mensah had an excellent stint with Ghana Premier League club WAFA SC.



He has over the years developed his game and is being tipped to be a star for Bordeaux in the upcoming season.





???? Premier entrainement pour notre nouvelle recrue @gideonmensah_14 ????????⚪ pic.twitter.com/oeTZMSTYUx — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) August 4, 2021