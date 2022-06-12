French and Portuguese clubs chase youngster Pierre Dwomoh

Sports News of Sunday, 12 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Benfica of Portugal and Olympique Marseille of France have both shown interest in acquiring youngster Pierre Dwomoh during the summer transfer window.



According to Niels De Jonck Kimpen, the listed clubs have previously made contact for his client but would not hurry into discussions with both parties despite the fact that a move to their sides is very likely given their expertise in talent development of emerging youth.



"Marseille and Benfica have shown a lot of interest in him," Kimpen told FclnterNews



"Inter? They still like it, even if I don't think it's a priority for the Nerazzurri at the moment ."We all know that Dwomoh is talented, now this talent must be transformed into a professional who will be able to take the field continuously, becoming decisive for his club," he added



"Benfica and Marseille are clubs known for their picks of the best young players, for having matured them for a few years and for subsequent fruitful disposals. million euros. The interest of all these clubs is greatly appreciated and is a reward for the hard work of the boy, but we will see what the future holds for him."



Dwomoh made his professional debut with Genk in a 2-0 Belgian First Division A win over Kortrijk. On 27 August 2021, he signed a five-year contract with Antwerp.



Born in Belgium, Dwomoh is of Ghanaian descent. Dwomoh has played internationally for Belgium at under-15 and under-17 levels.