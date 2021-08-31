French Ligue is different, more intense and more aggressive but I’m adapting – Gideon Mensah

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender, Gideon Mensah, has disclosed that he is doing his best to adapt to life in the French Ligue 1.



The Black Stars full-back joined Girondins de Bordeaux this summer in a loan deal from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg.



In his first few matches at the club, he has displayed good form but admits he can do more for the club.



Speaking in an interview, Gideon Mensah has given his early assessment of the French Ligue 1.



According to him, having played in Belgium and Portugal, he can say that the intensity and aggression in the French Ligue 1 is different.



“It's a whole new start for me, with a whole new working atmosphere, a new President, new teammates and a new championship especially. I'm in the process of learning Ligue 1. But it's something positive for me,” the defender shared.



Gideon Mensah added, “I played in Belgium and Portugal, but it's totally different for me. Ligue 1 is more aggressive, more intense. But it's something that I like and I feel good in this championship.”