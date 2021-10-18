French Ligue 1 side FC Clermont Foot jam to Black Sheriff's Second Sermon after beating Lille

Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

French Ligue 1 side, FC Clermont Foot has been spotted jamming to popular Ghanaian song, Second Sermon by Black Sheriff following their win against Champions League OGC Lille on Saturday, October 16, 2021.



Clermont Foot recorded a 1-0 against Lille at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.



In the video, 21-year-old Ghanaian midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed is believed to have made the hit song popular among his teammates.



There was a kind of a knees-up in the dressing room as they danced to the hit song which is a massive endorsement for the Konongo-based musician.



This was after Vital N’Simba’s strike in the 32nd minute sealed the points for the newly-promoted side.



Jodel Dossou’s burst forward knocked the Lille backline off balance, and when Benjamin André meekly cleared the ball, N’Simba smashed a low half-volley beyond Grbic from 20 metres.



It was Clermont Foot's first victory in seven games and the win came as a big sigh of relief.



