Freiburg now favourites to sign Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Sports News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

German Bundesliga side, SC Freiburg are now the favourites to land the signature of Ghana international Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.



The talented attacker in the last few months has been linked with a move to a number of clubs, particularly in Germany.



He had an outstanding 2021/22 football season and as a result, teams are now eager to acquire his services for the next football campaign.



Last week, German Bundesliga 2 side Werder Bremen was leading the race for the signature of Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.



Today, your most trusted football portal in Ghana can report that things have changed.



German Bundesliga side SC Freiburg are now the favourites to sign the highly-rated Black Stars forward.



Sources have confirmed that Daniel-Kofi Kyereh fancies the move which will allow him to play top-flight football next season.



Last season, the attacker finished the campaign with 12 goals and 10 assists after making 19 appearances for FC St. Pauli in the German Bundesliga 2.