Freed Ghanaian journalist allege assault during arrest

De National Security Ministry say dem open investigations into alleged assault on one Ghanaian journalist dem arrest dis week.



Inside statement wey dem release, dem indicate say "de Ministry dey take de allegations of manhandling of two journalists serious during interrogation. Sake of that dem initiate investigations" Lt. Col. Ababio Serebour (RTD) talk for statement inside.



De Ghanaian journalist, Caleb Kudah claim say national security operatives punch am, slap am, take am through drills.



Mr Kudah recount say as he dey write en statement dem "... push me wey I sit inside chair. Dem slap me from de back. Dem be police officers who dey wear uniform. Some dey wear beard wey dem dey carry guns."



Despite say dem put am inside handcuffs wey he dey feel dizzy, dem continue to slap am from de back, tighten de handcuffs so say he go feel de pain.



Media Foundation for West Africa condemn de assault and how de operatives storm de private radio and TV station.



Dis alleged attack on de journalist for most people dey reinforce de culture of silence which some people feel dey return to Ghana.



Civic Society dey call for reforms in de use of force and physical attacks by national security operatives for Ghana.



Background



Some seven heavily-armed police officers storm premises of private broadcaster, Citi FM and Citi TV on Tuesday afternoon to pick up one female journalist.



Dem target de journalist, Zoe Abu-Baidoo, who be broadcast journalist with Citi FM and Citi TV sake of according to de officers, she receive some video files from her colleague who dem arrest earlier for dema premises.



De male colleague, Caleb Kudah who national security arrest and put in handcuffs allegedly film parked cars on de National Security Ministry premises which he send to en female colleague, Zoe Abu-Baidoo for WhatsApp top.



De arrest however spark outrage among some Ghanaians who feel say de show of force by de police and national security officers be needless.



Ghanaian private legal practitioner, Samson Anyenini explain say de two journalists "no break any ethical code or laws."



He explain say de 1992 Constitution of Ghana dey encourage journalists to "invade and interfere" where necessary to capture evidence in public for de public interest.



National Security release de two journalists after hours of interrogation, Citi FM managers indicate say de two journalists dey look traumatized over de incident.



