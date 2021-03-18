‘Free water over, eye clear, tax mode activated’ – Ghanaians bore govment over 1% Covid-19 ‘freebies’ tax

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Last year, President Akufo-Addo announce de introduction of free water, 50 percent reduction in cost of electricity as part of efforts to support Ghanaians during de peak de pandemic.



He explain say govment go absorb de water bill of all Ghanaians starting April, May den June.



"Government go absorb de water bills for all Ghanaians for de next three months, that be April, May, and June" President Akufo-Addo talk. One year on into de Covid-19 lockdown den free water relief from govment, Ghanaians start dey bash govment over plans to tax citizens for de cost of de freebies.



But recent revelation from Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah be say govment dey introduce one percent Covid-19 health levy to payback on monies dem spend on freebies like water and electricity.



According to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, "when we talk say free electricity, e no dey mean say de IPP producer go talk say sake of de President say e be free electricity I no go charge for it."



"...we no fit always borrow our way out of wana problems, domestic resource mobilisation be something we fit use to raise monies'" he add.



But Ghanaians dey kick against de move, some dey talk say govment use freebies take con voters during de elections, so why dem return to collect tax from citizens.