Free tickets for Ghanaians in Nigeria to watch World Cup play-off showdown

Sports News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana draw 0-0 with Nigeria in Kumasi



Nigeria host Ghana for the second leg of World Cup play-off tie



Black Stars arrive in Abuja for World Cup playoff return game against Nigeria



The Ghana High Commission in Nigeria has reportedly announced free tickets for Ghanaians who would want to watch the game between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles.



The Super Eagles of Nigeria will host the Black Stars of Ghana for the second leg of the FIFA World Cup playoff at Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



Ahead of the game, Ghanaian journalists who followed the Black Stars to Abuja have reported that free tickets will be made available for fans who want to go and watch the game by the Ghana High Commission in Nigeria.



"The Ghana High Commission in Nigeria Hon. Rashid Bawa has asked all Ghanaian fans who will like to watch Tuesday’s match in Abuja to converge at the premises of the High Commission to be transported to the stadium with maximum security," photojournalist Frank Darkwa reported.



Gary Al-Smith of Joy FM also corroborate on the story saying "The Ghana Embassy in Nigeria say they'll give free tickets to Black Stars fans going to watch the game in Abuja. That's great. They should, kindly, give all fans a portable generator, too."



The first leg in Kumasi ended goalless and Ghana will have to avoid a defeat in Abuja as any scoring draw will see them qualify ahead of Nigeria for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar because of the away goal rule.





The Ghana High Commission in Nigeria Hon. Rashid Bawa has asked all Ghanaian fans who will like to watch Tuesday’s match in Abuja to converge at the premises of the High Commission to be transported to the stadium with maximum security pic.twitter.com/BSPIX0O257 — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) March 28, 2022