Sports News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Free agent Sadam Sulley pens three-deal with Omani side Dhofar

Omani top-flight side Dhofar has signed striker Sadam Sulley for three years on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old was available on the market after leaving Austrian side SC Reid this June.

Sulley had a terrible 2020/21 season in the Bundesliga where he managed just four appearances.

His best season abroad was in the 2017/2018 term when he scored five goals in 23 league appearances for Slovakian side Zemplín Michalovce

Sulley has also presented Polish side Legia Warsaw and FK Senica.

