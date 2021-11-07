You are here: HomeSports2021 11 07Article 1396474

Sports News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Free agent Razak Brimah joins Association of Spanish Footballers to maintain fitness

Ghanaian goalkeeper, Razak Brimah, has joined the Association of Spanish Footballers to help maintain his fitness as he searches for a new club.

Brimah formerly featured for Spanish lower tier club Linares and helped them gain promotion to the second division. However, he did not extend his contract, thereby leaving on a free transfer.

He has now joined AFE as he aims to maintain his fitness in his search for a new club. The association has helped unemployed footballers to maintain their preparation and find a new team for many years.

Brimah will hope to find a new club soon as the clock ticks on.